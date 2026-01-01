Back to SearchNike Factory Store LiegeClosed • Opens at 09:30Chaussee de Tongres 269LIEGE, Wallonia, 4000, BE+32 04 366 13 28Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sat: 09:30 - 20:00Sun: ClosedServicesNike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Sale 24/7Save big at any time online.Shop HereNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store MaasmechelenMaasmechelen VillageZetellaan 100/ 26-27-28MAASMECHELEN, Flanders, 3630, BEClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Store Leuven (Partnered)BONDGENOTENLAAN 58LEUVEN, Brussels, 3000, BEClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Factory Store RoermondStadsweide 36Roermond, Limburg, 6041TD, NLClosed • Opens at 10:00