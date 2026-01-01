Nike Factory Store Liege

Nike Factory Store Liege

Closed • Opens at 09:30

Chaussee de Tongres 269

LIEGE, Wallonia, 4000, BE

+32 04 366 13 28

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Store Hours

Mon - Sat: 09:30 - 20:00
Sun: Closed

Services

  • Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    Nike.com and Nike App Returns

    This store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.

  • Sale 24/7

    Sale 24/7

    Save big at any time online.

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

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