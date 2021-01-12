Snapshots: Family, cricket and community with Derick Narine 

What's the atmosphere like here in Queens? Any trash talking?

It all depends on who you play against. When you play against the Indians, they don't really say much because even if they say stuff to you ... My ancestors came from India, but I don't speak their language, so I don't understand anything. When you play against the Jamaicans, they curse you. They tell you all kinds of stuff, but they have to say it in a way where the match referee can't hear because they can be penalised. We don't take it to heart because we can say the same thing back to them, but it [sometimes] gets to you because if you're on a defensive role you just want to block the ball so your partner can hit.