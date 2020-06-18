Coaching and Nutrition

Snack Smarter

By Nike Training

Snack Smarter with these Quick and Easy Go-Tos

Easy, real-food snacks for you to try next time hunger strikes.

Grabbing a pre-packaged bar or shake can seem like the healthy option, but there's often hidden ingredients that aren't so great for you. Instead, try having some of these real-food snacks on hand. They're just as quick and easy, and much better for you.

We all get hungry between meals, especially if we're being active. You might want to grab a packaged bar or a protein shake in a bottle because they seem healthy—but they can be loaded with chemical preservatives, stabilisers and sugar substitutes. Instead, make your snack a real food that's packed with energy and will curb your hunger for hours.

Here are my go-to snacks:

  1. Hard-boiled eggs
    I boil enough for the week, so they're ready to go when I'm hungry.
  2. Plain Greek yoghurt
    It's high in protein and low in sugar. Rather than getting the blueberry-flavoured kind, plain yoghurt topped with real blueberries adds fibre and antioxidants, without adding as much sugar.
  3. Nuts with seeds and dried goji berries
    I portion this out into little bags, so I'm not reaching into a big container and mindlessly eating.
  4. Roasted chickpeas or edamame
    Both are plant-based and packed with lots of protein.
  5. An apple with nut butter
    Protein and a little sweet crunch.

The next time hunger strikes, make sure you're prepared with a healthy real-food snack so you can have an option that's fresh and will keep you feeling good until your next meal.

