Shop Matching Nike Outfits for the Whole Family
Buying Guide
These Nike outfit sets and sneakers come in sizes for the whole family.
If dressing alike in sporty apparel and footwear is your family's thing, the Nike "mini me" collection is for you. Including a variety of fleece tracksuits, workout apparel, graphic tees, dresses and sneakers fit for even the littlest family members, check out the best Nike matching outfits that come in men's, women's and kids' sizing.
1.Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Tracksuit
For a basic, cosy set that's universally loved for the soft, cotton fabrics and relaxed fit, go for Club Fleece. This is one of the best-selling fleeces at Nike for a reason: it's cosy, machine washable and available across all sizes. You'll find Club Fleece sweatshirts in half-zip, hoodie, crew-neck and full-zip styles for men, women and kids. For the complete set, finish off the outfit with Club Fleece joggers or shorts.
Pair With: Nike Air Max 270
For an everyday shoe with an athletic vibe, check out the Nike Air Max 270. Opt for a classic black-and-white colourway for the group, or let everybody in the family choose a unique colourway to mix things up. These shoes (even baby and toddler versions) are equipped with Nike Air cushioning in the sole for added comfort.
2.Nike Sportswear Graphic T-Shirts With Shorts
For fun, bold prints, dress the whole family in your favourite Nike Sportswear graphic tee. These shirts come in a standard fit and are made from cotton that's soft enough for everyday wear. To complete the outfit, throw on a pair of jeans or matching Nike Sportswear shorts.
Pair With: Nike Air Force 1
Complement your bold T-shirts with a classic Nike Air Force 1. The timeless all-white Air Force 1 is available for all sizes and age groups. If family members want to put their own twist on the matching outfit, they can try mid- or high-top Air Force 1s or choose a bright colourway.
3.Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Tracksuit
Parents and kids can zip up in sync with Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece outfits. These hoodies provide lightweight warmth and feature pockets and ribbed cuff details for a cosy fit.
Adults and older kids can sport matching hoodies and joggers, while toddlers can get bundled up in the Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece onesie.
Pair With: Nike Air Huarache
Show your love for the '90s in the Nike Air Huarache, designed for comfort and casual wear. Available in both adult and kid sizes, this shoe features soft leather accents and breathable materials.
4.Woven Cargo Trousers With a Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
If you're not feeling the fleece outfits, check out a pair of matching woven cargo trousers for you and the kid in your life. These trousers are soft and feature a bungee drawcord for comfort, plus side-seam pockets. Choose a basic Nike Sportswear long-sleeve tee to match.
Pair With: Nike Blazer
The Nike Blazer Mid '77 makes for a vintage, high-top look but also provides daily comfort. The bootie style for babies is made with soft cushioning and elastic laces, and they come in the smallest sizes, so kids can show off their sneaker style even before they take their first steps.
5.Cycling Shorts and a Nike Dri-FIT Top
Whether you're heading out on a bike ride or hanging around at home, matching cycling shorts are a casual and practical outfit choice for active parents and kids. With just the right amount of stretch and support, they're made for days that are a bit too warm for leggings.
These shorts feature soft jersey fabric with a high-waisted design. Pair them with a breathable, Nike Dri-FIT top to stay cool and dry on warm days.
Pair With: Nike Pegasus
For an active family day, outfit the whole crew in the Nike Pegasus. These running shoes are made for all kinds of running—from jogging a family 5K to chasing kids around the park. The rubber sole has a waffle-inspired traction pattern to help grip surfaces and provide durability.
Words by Claire Tak