How Jordin Canada and Jrue Holiday Fought for Justice While Living in a Bubble

The moment it was decided both leagues would play in bubbles, basketball became the world's biggest social-justice stage. How did players talk about it? How did you decide if you were kneeling or not? Or what to wear on your jerseys?

Jordin: Before we decided that we were actually going to have a season, we knew we had to commit to the "Say Her Name" campaign first and foremost. In terms of kneeling or not, it just depended on each team. I know that for [the Seattle Storm], we didn't want to be out on the court when the national anthem was being played. So every time the national anthem was being played, we would walk back to the changing room and walk right back out before tip-off. Throughout the season, we talked about how we could help use our voice to get people to go out and vote. We also wanted people to be aware of what is going on in the country, while fighting for a Black woman who has been a victim of police brutality.



Jrue: Having conversations amongst teams and players is important. We knelt because we felt like that was a sign of unity. Both teams decided to do that. We wanted to be unified in everything we did, and even the guys that stood and felt like they didn't want to kneel, we still wanted to be there for them as well. There was no anger or anything towards them. It was just about being united, and in situations like that, the reason why I came back to play was that it was bigger than basketball. It was about all the people who we saw fall at the hands of another man. Just being able to represent that and keep the conversation going, letting people know that our culture does so much for the world, and we'll continue to do that.