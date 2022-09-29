Should You Sleep in a Bra? Experts Weigh In

To be very clear: all breasts are good breasts—and that is true for breasts of all shapes, sizes, colours and weights.

However, some people prefer the aesthetic of perkier breasts on their own body. If you fall into this camp, you might consider wearing a bra to bed. "Wearing a bra to bed may reduce sagging", Zuriarrain said. The bra can help keep each breast from hanging, falling or dropping to one side or another during the hours that you're asleep, he explained.

That said, even if you do choose to wear a bra to bed, your breasts will probably sag over time. Breasts naturally sag due to a variety of factors such as hormones, weight and age, according to Zuriarrain.

"Pregnancy, menopause and lactation often cause changes in the breast shape and weight", he said. "Lactation causes significant sagging of the breast as well as the process of pregnancy due to the engorgement of the breast, which leads to stretching of the skin".

Menopause also causes thinning of the skin during the ageing process that can also lead to sag, Zuriarrain said.