How to Deal With Running Setbacks

03. Work on What You Can Control

Just because you can't run the run you want doesn't mean you can't improve your performance. Instead, focus on another aspect of running.



If you can run (even for a few minutes), work on your form. Take note of what your shoulders, arms, hips, knees and feet are doing: Is your chin leading your chest? If you can do that, then your feet are probably landing under your hips. Are your shoulders relaxed and low, with your arms driving back and not swinging across your body? Are your hands relaxed and sliding past your hips? These form checks can help you identify weaknesses or imbalances that you can work on off the road, says Bennett.



If you can't get out for a run, practise taking deep belly breaths; this will help you the next time you're running. Taking controlled, deep breaths into your belly helps you get more oxygen to fuel your muscles. Inhale, filling your belly and allowing your abdomen to push out. Then relax and exhale for a few seconds. Try to repeat this for a few minutes. These deep breaths will help slow your heart rate and calm you down when things get tough—on a run or in life.



04. Celebrate the Small Wins

Running isn't just about the fastest times or longest distances. Set little goals and reward yourself for achieving them.



Setting new metrics for success will help put what you get out of running in perspective and make you love it even more.



05. Focus on the Long Term

Let's face it: Sometimes a training plan can go completely off the rails. Instead of dwelling on the disappointment, take the change of course as an opportunity to focus on the long term and approach your training from a different angle. Whatever your new routine, stay consistent, and when you can, build your way up from there.



"Consistency is key, but consistency has never meant constantly. In fact, consistency is all about flexibility", says Bennett. "If you can't run for 50 minutes, maybe you can run for 15 minutes. If you can't run at all, maybe you can do some drills, dance, walk or write in your running log".



This kind of flexibility won't just better your fitness, it will also keep you mentally engaged with the sport, says Bennett.



"You don't need to run every day to be a runner every day", he says. "And if you're not running, you can still get a lot of the great stuff that a run gives you".