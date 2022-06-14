Football Star Alex Morgan Shares Her Top Training Tips

Just Landed: The Nike App. Learn More

The US National Team captain shares how she went from pro football to childbirth and back—despite everything 2020 threw at her.

"Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Two-time world champion Alex Morgan has never seen a challenge she didn't drive towards at full speed. In 2019, her US Women's National Team broke viewership records, scoring records, and glass ceilings. She kept up the momentum with big changes in 2020, having her first baby and moving halfway around the world for her new club—all during a global pandemic. As the first "Trained" podcast guest of 2021, the star forward calls up Nike Senior Director of Performance Ryan Flaherty to share how she's kept her mind in the game even when the play stopped, and to give us a peek into daily nutrition and training routines that could help us all keep our goals in sight.

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

