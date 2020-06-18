Coaching Kids with Confidence

By Nike Training
How to use positive reinforcement to help kids get the most from sport.
Trying to keep your kids active when you can't go outside is a challenge. In this article, one of our coaches from Nike Made to Play shares her tips for keeping kids motivated and off the sofa. Hint: It's all about having fun.
Keeping kids motivated to stay active when we can't go outside is a challenge. So we've asked the team from Nike's Made to Play how to keep the kids off the sofa using the 6 Cs of coaching. Our Made To Play coaches are getting 17 million kids around the world moving, so they know their stuff. This week, Julia Winkler, a coach for youth football programme "Berlin Kickt" explains how to build up Confidence.
Confidence Is King
"Never lose sight of the most important thing: fun!" says Julia, who, after an injury, said goodbye to her days as a semi-pro footballer and fell in love with coaching. She's now all about getting kids active and working out as a family, reminding us all to, "stay positive, laugh together".
Cheering your kids on and making them feel like champions can have a huge impact on their confidence. As Julia says, "Kids who play sports with their parents build up a sense of pride. It strengthens their view of themselves". We know you're already their biggest fan, but when it comes to sport, it's time to shout louder, give them an even bigger pat on the back and show even more excitement about their achievements than usual.
Julia Winkler, Coach, Berlin Kickt
Go For Goals
Seeing progress can help kids feel more confident too. Julia says "Take time to sit down with kids to set short- and long-term goals for the week ahead. Visualise these goals and stick them on the fridge". She encourages the kids she works with to take control of their training. "Be open to kids' ideas about sport, and create a ritual around doing sport regularly. Starting at the same time every day and creating structure helps kids feel safe".
Keep your eyes peeled for more coaching advice from the Made to Play pros on the NTC App.
