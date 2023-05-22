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Last updated: 23 May 2023
2 min read

Air Jordan Collection

Air Jordan 16

Original Release
(2001)
Designer
(WILSON SMITH III)
Artefact of Origin
(DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour
(BLACK/VARSITY RED)
Original Price
($160)
Style Code
(136059-061)

Air Jordan 16

Original Release (2001)
Designer (WILSON SMITH III)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (BLACK/VARSITY RED)
Original Price ($160)
Style Code (136059-061)

The History of the Air Jordan 16, Get the SNKRS App

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The History of the Air Jordan 16, Get the SNKRS App

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Exclusive access to every drop and insider knowledge from the community defining the culture.

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Jordan Steps Out from the Shroud

At the dawn of the 2001–2002 season, Michael Jordan was still getting used to his role as President of the Washington Wizards. With a new designer for the first time in over a decade, the Air Jordan 16 captured this transitional era with a detachable magnetic lace cover. The shroud, which allowed the shoe to transition from hardwood performance to fashion staple, became especially fitting when Jordan shocked the world and joined the Wizards as a player during the 2001 pre-season.

From the Vault

Unmistakably His Airness

Even as the eye-catching lace cover became the AJ16's calling card, the sneaker revisited and updated some of the most distinctive design elements in the Jordan catalogue. Patent-leather elements and a translucent sole anchor the shoe in the iconic legacy, while blending new elements befitting Jordan's shocking return to the game.

Colourways

Originally published: 22 May 2023