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Last updated: 23 May 2023
2 min read

Air Jordan 15

Original Release
(1999)
Designer
(TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin
(DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour
(FLINT GREY/WHITE)
Original Price
($150)
Style Code
(136011-101)

Air Jordan 15

Original Release (1999)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (FLINT GREY/WHITE)
Original Price ($150)
Style Code (136011-101)

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Continuing the Saga

With Michael Jordan embracing retirement again, there was no hint that the Air Jordan line would take a similar bow. The Air Jordan 15 continued MJ's legacy with a woven Kevlar® aramid-fibre upper inspired by the X-15 fighter jet.

From the Vault

Still Suited for Greatness

The Jordan 15 was styled after the world's fastest manned aircraft to date, with one unmistakably MJ detail: the protruding tongue that mirrored Jordan's own whenever he took flight in the paint. And while he may not have worn them on the court, Jordan nevertheless sported the 15s with the business suits that made up his new uniform, a beacon of brash sophistication in business as he was in basketball.

Colourways

Originally published: 22 May 2023