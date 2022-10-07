Community

The people, places and teams that bring us all together.

Purpose: FM Broadcast

Community

S2E2: The Future of Belonging

Never done rising

Atherton Reserve

Never done rising.

The young athletes at Atherton Gardens are forging a new future for themselves, and for sport. A future where they find strength in their differences and rise together.

Purpose: FM Broadcast

FM Broadcast

S2E01: Marathon of Mental Health

In Good Company: Enemies in the Ring, Friends Outside It 

Community

Enemies in the Ring, Friends Outside It

The fighters at this all-female gym in Shanghai bond over breaking gender norms and finding their inner strength.

FM Broadcast Presents: We Are Born Ready

Community

FM Broadcast Presents: We Are Born Ready

For as long as you can remember, you've had dreams—big and small. Sure, you may have doubts, but you are #BornReady to take the world by storm and rewrite the rules of the game.

In Good Company: Home Is Where the Court Is

Community

Home Is Where the Court Is

A crew of young Sudanese refugees in Western Australia finds hope, identity and friendship through basketball.

Hackney Wick FC. From The Grounds Up

Community

The London Football Club Changing Lives

Until 2015, Hackney Wick Football Club didn't exist. Since then, its founder has helped create a community on and off the pitch.

Play Football at the Highest Level in the Swiss Alps  

Community

Ever Wanted to Play Football at the Highest Level?

Welcome to the highest football pitch in Europe. When the ball goes over the perimeter fence, it's 1,100 metres into the abyss.

How We Play: Six-Man Football

Community

How We Play: 6-Man American Football

This high-scoring version of the typical game keeps traditions alive in Marfa, a Texas town that's changing fast.

Bunabhainneadar Tennis court 

Community

Anyone for Tennis? Anyone at All?

On this rugged Scottish island, Britain's most remote tennis court brings locals of all ages and abilities together.

How We Play: Road Tennis in Barbados 

Community

How We Play: Road Tennis

This lively alternative to lawn tennis is a vital part of Barbados street culture.

The AntetokounBros Academy In Action

Community

No Hoop Is Too High

The world may know Giannis Antetokounmpo as an NBA champion, but it's his work off the court that's truly special.

In Good Company: Marchistas Race Walking

Community

In Good Company: Marchistas

This race walking team in Guatemala shows how the sport has become part of the national identity.

Meet Philadelphia’s Eyekonz Girls Lacrosse Team

Community

In Good Company: Eyekonz

A team of young girls in Philadelphia claim their place in the sport of lacrosse.

Meet London's Indian Gymkhana Football Club

Community

Indian Gymkhana FC

West London's Gymkhana FC are breaking stereotypes, making way for an all-new future of football.

Courtside in Castel Volturno, Italy

Community

A Hoops Academy Building Hope

On the coast of northern Italy, children from migrant families are finding community, and belonging, in basketball.

Meet London's Super 5s League

Community

Introducing: London's Super 5s League

Setting football free for non-binary and female Londoners. Meet the community and read their stories.

Harlem Honeys & Bears

Community

Saving Lives One Routine at a Time

For more than 40 years, a synchronised swimming club in Harlem has helped keep members active in the water and in their community.

