Meet London's Indian Gymkhana Football Club

Indian Gymkhana Football Club has fuelled grassroots sport and provided a hub for London's second-generation Asian community since it was founded in 1916. This is a club that has forged friendships and brought excitement and competitiveness to every match, but behind this energy is a purpose: challenging stereotypes and paving the way for a new era of football.

As first team captain JT says, "Our community has never been seen as part of football culture in this country. It's a stereotype we need to challenge".