Styling tips and recommendations to help you perform your best—and look good doing it.
What to Wear to a Music Festival

The Best Music Festival Outfits by Nike

These music festival outfit ideas are practical, comfortable and primed for long, action-packed days.

The Best Nike Headbands for Running

Minimise distractions while running with these lightweight, sweat-wicking headbands from Nike.

What to Wear Playing Pickleball

What to Wear to Play Pickleball

Find breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics designed for a wide range of movements on the pickleball court.

How to Put on a Swim Cap

Follow these steps to quickly and painlessly put on a swim cap.

The Best Nike Bike Shorts for Women

4 Styles of Women’s Nike Bike Shorts to Wear This Summer

Wear these versatile bike shorts on or off the bike.

The Best Nike Hip Packs

4 Reasons to Rock a Hip Pack This Summer—Plus Nike's Best Styles

This trendy and versatile accessory will become a summer favourite. Check out some of Nike's best hip packs.

What Is Pilates—And What Should You Wear for It?

This mind-body exercise offers both physiological and therapeutic benefits—and choosing the right wardrobe is key to an effective workout.

4 Cute Workout Outfits for Women

4 Cute Outfit Ideas for Women—for Every Workout

Whatever type of workout you've got planned, check out these easy tips to score an extra dose of motivation with these cute gym outfit ideas.

How to Tie Shoelaces

If you're looking to learn or teach the basics of shoe tying, this visual guide to common lacing techniques is a great starting point.

Nike Maternity Outfit Ideas

Stay comfortable and stylish with the right maternity outfit for you—and for any activity.

How to Style Your Go-To Hoodie or Sweatshirt for Any Occasion

A good hoodie is versatile enough to take you from work to the gym to a night on the town. Here's how to style your favourite sweatshirts.

Travel Outfit Ideas & What to Wear to the Airport

Comfy Outfit Ideas for Travelling

Dress for a comfortable, stress-free trip through the airport and beyond with these smart wardrobe choices.

The Best Shoes to Wear with Jeans

These are the most iconic footwear options to elevate the look of your everyday denim jeans.

Nike’s Best Shoes to Wear with Joggers

Joggers are for more than just jogging. Pair them with the right Nike kicks, and they'll take you from the gym to the city centre in style.

How to Pick Good Shoes for Travel

Give your feet the five-star treatment with the right travel shoes—no matter where you're heading.

What to Wear to Yoga

You want to be comfortable in yoga class so you can stretch and relax. Here's what to wear to yoga, including recommendations on specific pieces.

Women's Running Outfits for Every Weather Condition

Don't know what to wear for your next run? Consider these ideas for running outfits for women based on the kind of weather you'll encounter.

Hiking Outfit Ideas for Every Season

Get in, we're going hiking. When Mother Nature calls you, you'll need an outfit that looks good on the trail while keeping you dry and comfortable.