5 biker shorts outfit ideas to wear right now

Workout staples aren't solely reserved for the gym or bike path. Athleisure is designed to be both cute and functional for a range of outings—from grabbing an iced coffee at a café to watching a film with friends. Cue biker shorts. When paired with the appropriate top and sneakers, these shorts can help create an effortless, form-fitting look. But, how do you style biker shorts, exactly? Well, it depends.

For example, is your goal to keep it simple or make a statement? Nike biker shorts come in a breadth of colours, from sleek neutrals like black or Taupe to vibrant colours including Ruby Red and Mint Green. What you pair with the shorts also sets the tone for your full look. Style biker shorts with a cropped sports bra or oversized sweatshirt for a relaxed fit. Alternatively, throw on a party top or blazer for a dressier spin on the comfortable-yet-compressive bottoms. In short (pun intended), there are many ways to complement a mellow or bold vibe.

Also, styling plus-size bike shorts is no different from styling petite or standard-size shorts. As long as the shorts are comfortable—do a quick squat or twist when trying them on to make sure they don't roll or bunch—you're good to go.

Ahead, check out five outfit ideas spotlighting bike shorts that will help you feel supported, whether you're out and about exploring or taking part in your favourite workout class.