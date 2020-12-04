The Secret to a Successful Reset

1. Connect to your "why".

"Athletes who work out even when they don't feel like it don't do it because they're constantly motivated to move, they do it because they're committed to something greater", says Detling. Whether you want to lift heavier weights, study more consistently, use less plastic or talk to your grandparents more often, ask yourself why you've set that goal. Do you want to feel more energised? Happier? More present? "Keep asking yourself "why?" until you reach the reason that's so deep, it hits you like a punch in the gut", says Detling. Think of that whenever you need a push.



2. Win the conversation.

We all have an inner monologue that's constantly feeding us information, says Detling, and often it's self-defeating. We'll consider journaling, for example, then hear ourselves say that it takes too long or we have nothing interesting to write down. Deliberately talk back to that voice, says Detling—repeat your "why" and what you're committed to—and the voice will get quieter and less convincing. "It's like playing a tennis match in your head", she says. "Your brain is going to hit that ball over the net and say, 'Eh, I don't feel like it'. Your job is to hit it back each time".



3. Give yourself a countdown.

To immediately get yourself moving, literally (getting out of bed for yoga) or figuratively (registering for that class you've had your eye on), think "3, 2, 1, go". Employing a simple countdown gives you a feeling of control, says Detling, and convinces your brain that you've already made the decision to take action. Use it for small steps, so, "3, 2, 1, put on your sneakers", "3, 2, 1, open the door", "3, 2, 1, jog down the block", and so on, versus "3, 2, 1, run a 10K". This way, the command feels doable and you tick off multiple successes as you go, building your confidence.



4. Make it feel easier.

When you're really struggling to get back to your old routine, figure out a way to make it feel less like a strugglefest. For example, if you're having trouble getting yourself to pick up your weights again, try listening to music you love (rather than no music at all or an app-curated playlist you feel "meh" about). A new study found this can distract your brain from the work, and thus make exercise feel like less of an effort. (The study also found that listening to songs with about 165 beats per minute that you love could increase your strength and endurance during your workout). It's like adding grease to wheels, says Detling, and that extra ease can help you find the energy to go for it again.