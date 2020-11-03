How to Find Your Purpose to Get Motivated

Reality check: No matter how great they are, your job and your hobbies do not define who you are or why you do things. That would be your "why", or your purpose, and when you distinguish that from your "what" and "how", you can tap into a seemingly bottomless pit of motivation.
A strong sense of purpose is also linked to better physical and mental health as well as longevity. "Think of your why as a kind of guiding principle, your personal North Star. It's what drives the direction you move in and what you do each day, and it shouldn't change even if your circumstances do", says Nicole Detling, PhD, a mental-performance coach and the co-author of "Don't Leave Your Mind Behind: The Mental Side of Performance". Inevitably, your circumstances—big or small—will change, and what you do in those moments is a reflection of how in tune you are with what drives you.
Let's say you lose your office job. If you spent your weekends baking cupcakes for friends and family and felt fulfilled by that, you could use this as an opportunity to pivot. Rather than apply for another gig entailing endless meetings and emails, you could take baking classes and look for a bakery job. Or maybe a storm derails your plans for a training run. Because your why is your bond with your dad, who ran with you when you were little and cheers you on at all your races, you might use this time to do a runners' strength-training workout in your living room.
"Purpose provides the juice, the fuel and the motivation for us to jump out of bed in the morning", says Jim Afremow, PhD, a sports psychologist and the author of "The Champion's Mind: How Great Athletes Think, Train, and Thrive". "Without a purpose, a person can be left feeling isolated, unmotivated and adrift at sea". This can make it hard to move forward, whether you're job-hunting or diving into a training programme.
Jim Afremow, PhD, Sports Psychologist and Author of "The Champion's Mind: How Great Athletes Think, Train, and Thrive".
How to Find Your True Purpose
Figuring out and cementing your why is a process, says Afremow. Start by thinking about something you want or love to do for yourself, such as: "I love my sport and want to find out how good I can be at it" or "Feeling connected to my community fulfils me". If you come up blank, ask yourself questions like, "How will I make myself proud today?" or "What wrongs do I want to correct?". This helps you dig deeper into the activities or causes that move you.
Once you've homed in on your purpose, "reconnect with it each day by reflecting on it in the morning, before all the hassles of daily life start up", says Afremow. "Mentally visualise reaching your personal life goal or fulfilling that purpose". And stash little reminders in places you'll see to help you remember what that is and how it will feel, whether that's a congratulatory card from your dad or a sticky note. Seeing these reminders can help you create and sustain healthy habits that keep you moving towards your North Star for life, says Detling.
What to Do If You Ever Lose Your Why