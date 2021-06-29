Nike Classic-ryggsekken til barn er utformet for å passe til barn og sitter komfortabelt på skuldrene deres. Den har flere lommer med glidelås for enkel og trygg oppbevaring på daglige eventyr.
Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.
5 Stjerner
C I. - Jun 29, 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - Jun 28, 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.
C A. - Jun 24, 2021
Very nice