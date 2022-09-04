Hopp til hovedinnhold
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Sko til sped-/småbarn

      kr 699

      Den lille ballspilleren din kan styre kampen med Nike Blazer Mid '77. Retrostilen og den komfortable følelsen gjør at denne klassikeren beveger seg over banen som en legende innen gatestil.

      • Vist farge: Hvit/Total Orange/Svart
      • Stil: DA4088-100

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - Sep 04, 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - Jun 22, 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is

      • Can’t get them tight enough

        marinam849093006 - Feb 02, 2022

        Just bought them.. very disappointed my sons feet slipped right out could not make them tight enough to stay on.