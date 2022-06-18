Glansen lever videre i Nike Air Force 1 Luxe, med en fresh vri på basketklassikeren du kjenner så godt. Sydde overlag, tøffe farger og den perfekte mengden basketstil gjør at folk snur seg etter deg.
Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.
3.7 Stjerner
3f2b3224-b548-4600-b22a-20d997617d47 - Jun 18, 2022
I've been wearing air forces for a long time, these are by far the biggest/tallest and heaviest. They are about 2 pounds each shoe! I also have no idea what material they are on the outside or how to clean them. There is no information on this anywhere, and it for sure isn't leather. Its almost like some kind of suede. They look good on foot, comfortable, just big and heavy. No idea how long they will stay looking good, hope to find out how to care for them.
f797ca1b-1c73-48f5-b3e0-5cc7c0664937 - Jun 17, 2022
love the shoes, but when I received them, one shoes lace was at least 6 inches longer than the other. I messaged with a representative to try and see if they could send me some equal-length laces but they could not help me unless I exchanged them for another pair. they're also about three times as heavy as your average pair of forces.
PeterD465122968 - Nov 22, 2021
Great style but a bit too heavy