      Bærekraftige materialer

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Damesko

      kr 1 399

      Høyt rangert

      Ikke noe tøys, bare spill. Den originale sneakeren som skrev historie er nå laget av minst 20 % resirkulerte materialer basert på vekt og er oppdatert med kunstskinndetaljer.

      • Vist farge: Hvit/Svart/Metallic Silver/Hvit
      • Stil: DC9486-101

      Hvordan dette ble laget

      • Dette produktet ble utviklet på en ansvarsfull måte ved hjelp av resirkulerte materialer fra forbruk eller produksjon. Et av våre største skritt på veien mot null karbon og null avfall er valg av materialer, fordi de står for mer enn 70 % av produktets fotavtrykk. Ved å gjenbruke plast, garn og tekstiler reduserer vi utslippene våre betydelig. Målet vårt er å bruke så mye resirkulerte materialer som mulig uten å kompromisse når det gjelder ytelse, slitestyrke og stil.
      • Finn ut mer om vår Move to Zero-reise mot null karbon og null avfall, inkludert hvordan vi jobber med å designe produkter med bærekraft i tankene og bidrar til å beskyttefremtiden der vi bor og spiller.

      Anmeldelser (38)

      4.7 Stjerner

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - May 21, 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - May 20, 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - May 19, 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

