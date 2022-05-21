Ikke noe tøys, bare spill. Den originale sneakeren som skrev historie er nå laget av minst 20 % resirkulerte materialer basert på vekt og er oppdatert med kunstskinndetaljer.
4.7 Stjerner
Lvalle16 - May 21, 2022
I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.
AF1 - May 20, 2022
The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.
Rachel - May 19, 2022
I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.