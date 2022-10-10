Sports-BH-er utformet for jenter





For some girls, a sports bra is the difference between staying in sport and sitting out. Research from the Women’s Sports Foundation has shown that girls who stay active have higher levels of confidence and can have a more positive body image†. So a sports bra can literally be a game-changer, but how do you go about finding her first bra? Don’t worry—we got all the info you need, from starting the first-bra-conversation off right to finding the perfect fit.