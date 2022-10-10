Sports-BH-er utformet for jenter

So... Bras?
For some girls, a sports bra is the difference between staying in sport and sitting out. Research from the Women’s Sports Foundation has shown that girls who stay active have higher levels of confidence and can have a more positive body image†. So a sports bra can literally be a game-changer, but how do you go about finding her first bra? Don’t worry—we got all the info you need, from starting the first-bra-conversation off right to finding the perfect fit.
Positive Vibes Pls
Bringing up bras for the first time might feel awkward. So, we chatted with Dr. Neha Chaudhary*, child and adolescent psychiatrist, to help you break the ice. When starting the conversation, “remember how you talk can influence what the child thinks and feels, so try talking about the changes in a way that’s relaxed and positive as opposed to embarrassing or awkward,” says Chaudhary.
“Highlight that getting a bra is not just something the child has to do but something that they get to do. Make it positive by focusing on how it’s something you get to do together.”
— Dr. Neha Chaudhary
So, um, When???
Ready to chat bras, but wondering when? There isn’t a specific time when she’ll want one: it could be when a friend gets one. Or if sports bras are required for practices and games. But whenever the time comes, she'll want a bra so she can...
- Feel Comfy
No matter where she is in developmental stages, breast soreness can start as early as when her breast buds begin to grow. A sports bra can help her feel snug and comfortable, so she can move with reduced pain and discomfort.
- Feel Covered
Girls who are beginning to develop may be feeling self-conscious about their body changing. That extra layer under her jersey or shirt can help her feel secure and confident.
WHICH BRA?
Narrowing down the right bra for her will make a big difference between her actually wearing it and stuffing it in the back of her dresser. The main thing to keep in mind is, how will she move in it? Is it for all-day wear or just for game day? Determine how she’ll be moving to find the right style for her.
Wear-It-All Day Bras
Wear-It-All Day Bras
If she wants a bra that she can easily wear every day, a thin-strapped, lightweight sports bra will be her BFF. These all-day comfy bras offer full coverage but a barely-there feel. Plus, a bra with a U-shaped neckline goes seamlessly under any top.
Putting the “Sport” in Sports Bra
For more active or intense moves, like soccer matches or running, multi-layered fabrics and thicker, wide-strap, or racerback style will help her feel held-in and super snug. Bonus: all Nike Girls' sports bras are performance tested and made with Dri-FIT fabric to help wick that sweat away.
DOES IT FIT?
Finding the right fit takes a little time but will help you understand the right size and style of bra for her. Try these fit tips when she’s trying on her sports bras and get ready for some (fully supported and comfy) victory laps afterward.
Start with Straps
She should be able to fit two fingers between the strap and her body. If it’s too loose, try a smaller size. If it’s digging into her shoulders, go up a size.
Check the Band
Make sure it’s not too tight—she should be able to comfortably fit two fingers between the band and her body. Also, have her raise her arms over her head and make sure the chest band doesn’t ride up—it should fit straight across her ribs.
Jump Without Bounce
Have her jump. There should be minimal bounce, and she should feel comfortable and confident. If it’s feeling too bouncy to move comfortably, she may want to try a women's size.
Girls’ or Women’s?
Girls' Bras Are Designed Differently
So what’s the difference between girls’ bras and women’s bras? Turns out, it’s not just cup size. Here’s the how and the why:
- Easing Into It
Some girls may want to wear a bra but don’t necessarily want to scream it from the rooftops. Nike Girls’ sports bras are informed by these real-girl insights, which is why some styles feature super skinny straps and U-shaped necklines. These designs make it easy to wear a sports bra under a t-shirt or tank top without it being noticeable.
- Just-Right Coverage
Let’s be real: pads aren’t exactly intuitive. They can also read as underwear real quick, and nothing brings on embarrassment like “undies.” That’s why all Nike girls bras are pad-less. For added support and smooth coverage, there are several options made with an additional layer of fabric.
- Targets Sweat
By comparing girls’ and women’s sweat mapping, Nike bra designers can pinpoint the high-sweat areas to place mesh and other sweat-wicking elements. That way, whatever stage she’s at, she can find a bra that helps keep her sweat-free where she needs it most.
All About Comfort
There isn’t a certain age where girls start wearing women’s bras—it all comes down to comfort and performance. If girls’ bras aren’t giving her the support and coverage she needs, she may feel more comfortable in a women’s bra.
†Teen Sport in America: Why Participation Matters. Women’s Sports Foundation Report, January 2018.
*Dr. Chaudhary is a child and adolescent psychiatrist in San Francisco and co-founder of Brainstorm, Stanford's Lab for Mental Health Innovation.