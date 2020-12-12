Nike ACG: Upstate of Mind

Upstate of Mind med Keith Charles + Crew
Alle trenger å komme seg ut av byen fra tid til annen. Dette var tilfellet for Keith Charles og hans venner Kari, Amanda, Cam og Michel’lé i høst. De gikk fra New York City opp til Adirondacks og dokumenterte turen sin. På veien tok de noen fantastiske bilder og videoer, og de formidlet noen livsleksjoner og dype tanker på reisen. Tiden for å gi gaver er over oss, så vi vil dele det de fant. Friluftslivet er for oss alle.
[Untitled]
av Rashaan Jiles
Always a city boy,
I preferred to sit in the floor
of our too-small apartment,
I minded my manners
and stayed out of arguments.
Trips into Nature so infrequently came
that my unfamiliarity kept me woefully estranged
from Mother Nature herself.
But am I not Nature myself?
How can anyone say this is not my name?
What if it were yours, too?
As we are watered we blossom.
The color comes alive in our skin like we were born here,
Not in a hospital where we were lucky enough to make it out of the
womb,
Here on a trail, whether charted or uncharted,
And fixed toward the rhythms and dreams that we are still owed,
That were taken from us and our mothers and their mothers and so on.
I have come for what I am owed,
Humbly.
Knowing, though my name is Nature,
That I have not walked this land before.
And I do hope this land is patient with me.
Patient as I sift through my fears.
Patient as we get to know one another.
Patient with a curious spirit.
Here I am ready to breathe like never before
with what feel like new lungs.