RM 1,089.00

For its second collaboration with Jordan Brand, James Whitner's Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniére is presenting its luxury-inspired take on the Air Jordan 2. At the time, the original AJ2 was designed with a higher sense of luxury—made in Italy, it deployed faux-lizard skins, sleek lines and famously had no Swoosh. But in the 35 years since the AJ2 debuted, our collective sense of luxury has expanded, and to meet the moment, A Ma Maniére has crafted a new design language—showing restraint in its embellishments while also pushing the silhouette's elegant heritage further.

Replacing the premium-leather upper and faux-lizard skins with a Sail all-over suede upper, A Ma Maniére is covering the AJ2 in vintage vibes with a modern luxury touch. And that lizard-skin print from the OG? It's textured onto the black midsole now.

Accenting this make-up, powerful Burgundy hits represent royalty—a natural tone to take with His Airness—for a deep and prestigious juxtaposition in colour. Finishing the style with bold, regal taste, "Maniére" branding dominates the heel on this special AJ2 collaboration.

SKU: DO7216-100