Recyclez et donnez vos tenues de sport

Ne les jetez pas, donnez-les-nous ! Nous nettoyons et donnons ou recyclons vos tenues de sport pour leur donner une seconde vie, une fois que vous n'en avez plus besoin.

Une seconde vie pour vos anciennes affaires

En recyclant et en faisant don de ce que vous ne portez plus, nous contribuons à détourner les vêtements des décharges.

Ce que nous acceptons

Chaussures

Nous acceptons les chaussures de sport légèrement usées de toutes marques. Nous n'acceptons pas les sandales, les chaussures de ville, les bottes et bottines ou toute chaussure contenant des pièces métalliques (comme les chaussures à crampons ou à pointes).

Vêtements

Nous acceptons les vêtements de sport, hauts et bas, légèrement usés de toutes marques. Nous n'acceptons pas les chaussettes, les sous-vêtements ou tout vêtement contenant des pièces métalliques telles que des boutons-pression, des zips ou des boutons.

Où participer à l'opération Recycling + Donation

Seuls certains Nike Stores dans l'UE peuvent réceptionner vos dons d'articles usagés. La liste des magasins participants ne cesse de grandir pour permettre à toujours plus de nos clients de soutenir le développement durable.

Trouver un magasin

France

Magasin de déstockage Nike Calais

Magasin de déstockage Nike Roubaix

Nike Factory Store Angers

Nike Factory Store Avignon

Nike Factory Store Bayonne

Nike Factory Store Bègles

Nike Factory Store Bordeaux

Nike Factory Store Claye-Souilly

Nike Factory Store Dijon

Nike Factory Store Gennevilliers

Nike Factory Store Honfleur

Nike Factory Store La Valentine

Nike Factory Store Lille

Nike Factory Store Lyon

Nike Factory Store Lyon Villefontaine

Nike Factory Store Marseille

Nike Factory Store Metz

Nike Factory Store Mulhouse

Nike Factory Store Nice Villeneuve-Loubet

Nike Factory Store Perpignan

Nike Factory Store Provence

Nike Factory Store Rennes

Nike Factory Store Romans

Nike Factory Store Roppenheim

Nike Factory Store St Denis

Nike Factory Store Talange

Nike Factory Store Toulon

Nike Factory Store Toulouse

Nike Factory Store Toulouse Fennouillet

Nike Factory Store Tours

Nike Factory Store Troyes

Nike Store La Défense

Nike Store Lille

Nike Store Lyon

Nike Store Lyon Part-Dieu

Nike Store Marseille II

Nike Store Nice Polygone Riviera

Nike Store Strasbourg

NikeLab P75

Allemagne

Nike Store Berlin

Nike Unite Neukölln

Nike Factory Store Metzingen

Nike Unite Bremen

Nike Berlin B55 Factory Store

Nike Store BERLIN MITTE

Nike Store LEIPZIGER PLATZ

Nike Store HAMBURG

Nike Factory Store Zweibrücken

Nike Factory Store Herzogenaurach

Nike Factory Store Wertheim

Nike Factory Store Ochtrup

Nike Factory Store Wolfsburg

Nike Factory Store Ingolstadt




Nike Factory Store Piding

Nike Factory Store Magdeburg

Nike Factory Store Soltau

Nike Factory Store Neumünster

Nike Factory Store Munich

Nike Factory Store Berlin A10

Nike Factory Store Montabaur

Nike Factory Store Jettingen-Scheppach

Nike Factory Store Brunnthal

Nike Factory Store Radolfzell

Magasin de déstockage Nike Kerpen

Nike Factory Store Leipzig

Magasin de déstockage Nike Rostock

Nike Factory Store Dresden

Pays-Bas

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Amsterdam Factory Store

Nike Store AMSTERDAM

Magasin de déstockage Utrecht

Nike Factory Store Roermond

Nike Factory Store Muiden

Nike Factory Store Amsterdam Sugar City

Nike Factory Store Lelystad

Nike Factory Store Roosendaal

Nike Store Utrecht

Italie

Nike Store Milano

Nike Store Porta Nuova

Nike Factory Store Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milano Loreto

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Nike Store Milan Carugate

Nike Store Milan Assago

Nike Store Arese

Nike Store ROMA DEL CORSO

Nike Store Torino




Nike Factory Store Brescia

Nike Factory Store Roma

Nike Factory Store Valmontone

Nike Factory Store Rome Da Vinci

Nike Factory Store Torino

Nike Factory Store Brugnato

Nike Unite Milano Scalo

Pologne

Ursus Nike Factory Store

Poznan Nike Factory Store

Nike Unite Gdansk

Nike Factory Store Krakow

Nike Factory Store Poznan

Nike Factory Store Ursus

Espagne

Nike Unite Parc Valles

Nike Store Paseo De Gracia

Barcelona Nike Factory Store

Nike By Diagonal

Nike Unite Madrid Las Rozas

Nike Barcelona Viladecans Factory Store

Nike Barca Parque Montigala Factory Store

Nike Store Barcelona Maquinista




Nike Factory Store Malaga

Nike Factory Store Getafe

Nike Factory Store Bilbao

Nike Factory Store Madrid SSRR

Nike Factory Store Valencia

Nike Factory Store Parque Oeste

Nike Factory Store Madrid H20

Grèce

Nike Store ERMOU 1 Syntagma

Nike Factory Store Athens

Nike Factory Store Piraeus

Nike Factory Store One Salonica

Belgique

Nike Maasmechelen Factory Store

Nike Factory Store Antwerp

Nike Factory Store Liège

Portugal

Nike Store LISBOA CHIADO

Autriche

NIKE Store VIENNA

Norvège

Nike Store OSLO KARL JOHANS GATE

Suède

Nike Factory Store Barkaby

République tchèque

Nike Factory Store Prague

Move to Zero

À travers ce logo s'exprime une petite étape de notre démarche Move to Zero. Suivez chaque étape de notre parcours vers le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, et découvrez les nouvelles possibilités qui s'offrent à nous de contribuer à protéger le futur du sport ensemble.

