Back to SearchNike ChadstoneClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 9:00 amChadstone Shopping Centre1341 Dandenong RdShop 328Chadstone, Victoria, 3148, AU+61 3 9964 7670Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 10:00 am - 7:00 pmMon - Wed: 9:00 am - 5:30 pmThu - Sat: 9:00 am - 9:00 pmServicesTrial Zone – RunningThe most interesting way you'll ever try on running shoes.Member First AccessShop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike SouthlandWestfield Southland1239-1241 Nepean Hwy.Shop 3029Cheltenham, Victoria, 3192, AUClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 9:00 amNike Chapel Street267 Chapel StreetPrahran, Victoria, 3181, AUClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 amNike EmporiumEmporium Melbourne287 Lonsdale StreetShop 1-027Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, AUClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 am