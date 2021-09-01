Above the Clouds: Rooftop Courts in Hong Kong

Melody Siu faced a minor conundrum at school: She loved science as much as she loved art. Ultimately, she chose both. "It's only natural, when you imagine a future [combining] these two disciplines, that it's something like architecture", she says about her eventual career path.



Today, as a senior architectural designer at One Bite Design Studio in Hong Kong, Melody combines art and science on a daily basis. Any variety of public-space projects might come across her desk on a given day—from serene tea shops, to bustling hotel lobbies, to rooftop basketball courts atop the region's many public housing estates.



Each assignment comes with its own unique set of considerations, so the first time Melody and the team took on a basketball court redesign, they had to learn by doing. With four such projects now complete, they've identified some functional rules of thumb. Think of these as a sport-court designer's playbook:



Design for durability. When it comes to public spaces, aesthetic doesn't mean much without longevity. "You have to pick the right base colour for the court, so it doesn't get scratched or marked easily", Melody says.





Use limited space efficiently. Basketball is so popular in Hong Kong that players often have to wait up to an hour to get into a pickup game. The more courts that can be designed to fit into the footprint of a playground, the more people can play.





Partner with communities. To get the most out of them, sport courts have to be designed to proper specifications. Because Melody and the team weren't basketball experts going into these projects, they sought out collaborators who were.





Work with what you have. Revamping an existing structure is a whole different challenge than starting from scratch. Creative problem-solving and embracing constraints become the name of the game.



Watch the video above to learn how designers, athletes and basketball lovers are working together to revitalise public courts all over Hong Kong. Below, check out a recap of their recent projects—which also happen to be great spots to shoot hoops.