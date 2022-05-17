Never Done Breaking Barriers: Joan Benoit Samuelson's Legacy

But supported by Nike, a female two-time marathon world record holder founded a committee to lobby for the chance for women to go for gold at long distances. She was joined in leading this by good friend and training partner Joan Benoit, who—owing to the stages each was at in their career—would likely be the one to ultimately make history by running the race when the time came.



Backed by Nike's funding, advertising, connection of top-ranked runners and drafting and translation of correspondence, Benoit and the committee's efforts paid off as the 3000m and marathon were added for women for 1984 in LA. However, many still held on to their outdated beliefs as the 50 competitors toed the starting line on 5th August.