Nike Maternity Outfit Ideas

You most definitely don't want to neglect your feet when putting together maternity outfits of any kind. Shoes should complement your outfit and match the activity you're doing in them, but they need to also take into account pregnancy feet.



When you're pregnant, your feet may swell. Some mums-to-be and new mums even see a change in shoe size. Your balance can also get unsteady as your baby bump impacts your centre of gravity. For this reason, you'll want shoes that are

Breathable

Flexible

Cushioned

Stable

You not only want to remain comfortable on your feet, but you'll also want shoes that are going to fit well even if your feet get a little swollen. They should also help you feel safe and supported, even if you find yourself feeling a little off balance. A good walking sneaker is great for casual, everyday wear, and if you continue to run while pregnant, a stable running shoe will help keep you feeling supported.