The Best Nike Shoes for Pickleball

Pickleball—a sport that's been around since 1965 and has rapidly grown in popularity—combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton. For those who haven't tried pickleball yet, here are the basics: Like tennis, pickleball can be played in singles or doubles on an indoor or outdoor court. However, unlike tennis, the game takes place on a small, badminton-size court with a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

As with any sport that requires quick movement, it's important to wear appropriate footwear to remain injury-free and enhance your agility. Check out the best NikeCourt shoes to level up your pickleball game.