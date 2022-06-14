The Best Nike Trail-Running Shoes

Besides the runner's high and the rewards that come with lacing up your shoes and logging miles anywhere, trail running provides a soft surface for your feet. Exercising in natural environments may also come with all-round health benefits, such as reducing stress and improving mood. Trail running can feel like a welcome change of scenery and a peaceful reprieve for those runners accustomed to the noise, cars and pavement activity experienced during runs around the city or local area.

From snowy or slippery conditions to uneven surfaces, being outside on dirt trails can pose challenges. Preparing with proper trail-running gear, such as trail shoes, can protect against the elements and provide necessary traction. Whether you're a seasoned trail runner or a hiker in search of new footwear, a pair of trail runners might be exactly what you need. Here are Nike's best trail-running shoes, plus key features to look for to be prepared for various types of trail and terrain.