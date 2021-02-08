The Berlin Department is a design curriculum: classes, workshops that are hosted by NIKE designers and friends of the brand. The purpose of the NIKE ON AIR experience is to support the Berlin’s young design community. The attendees spent time listening to insights from Nike Global Design Team and friends of the brand - and got put through the paces in the ON AIR workshop - creating, making and cooking up their own sneaker concepts. This episode of Access All Areas takes you behind the scenes for an exclusive look at what went down in Berlin.