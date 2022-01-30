Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

      Rp 259,000

      Multi-Colour
      Multi-Colour

      The Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks bring comfort to your day with extra cushioning under the heel and forefoot and a snug, supportive arch band. Sweat-wicking power and breathability up top help keep your feet dry and cool to help push you through that extra set.

      • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
      • Style: DH3822-902

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Comfortable socks

        T R. - 30 Jan 2022

        Great socks, very comfortable. Good looking designs in the pack.