      Air Jordan 5 Retro

      Men's Shoes

      Rp 3,099,000

      Get your piece of Jordan history and heritage with the Air Jordan 5 Retro.Based on the classic game shoe from 1990, it has all the iconic details, including the bump-out collar, lace toggle and fighter plane-inspired design lines.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black/Dark Concord
      • Style: DD0587-141

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


        DJNekkon - 17 Aug 2022

        I have a few 5 retro, green bean, eastern, racer blue but this one looks best on dark clothes

        AHyuh - 06 Aug 2021

        super comfortable with nice design~