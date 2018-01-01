ADDED TO CART
Speedroom_4_02.jpg

WHITE/RED
MERCURIAL VAPOR II 2005 | Style: 307756-161 Retired.

GOLD/BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR II R9 2005 | Style: 307756-711 Retired.

NAVY/SILVER
MERCURIAL VAPOR II 2005 | Style: 307756-412 Retired.

For the Nike Mercurial Vapor II speed was
a given. Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima’s
signature gold and black for the Mercurial
Vapor II R9 might be the most remembered
but an emerging star known as Cristiano
Ronaldo also wore it.

Speedroom_4_03.jpg

ORANGE BLAZE/BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR II 2014 I Style: 307756-801 Retired.

MIST BLUE/NAVY
MERCURIAL VAPOR II 2004 | Style: 307756-011 Retired.

PHOTO BLUE
MERCURIAL VAPOR II R9 2004 | Style: 307756-411 Retired.

Speedroom_4_04.jpg

BLACK/LIGHT GRAPHITE-WHITE
MERCURIAL VAPOR K 2003 | Style: 306205-011 Retired.

PEARL WHITE/BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR K 2003 | Style: 306201-101 Retired.

DARK CHARCOAL/SURF BLUE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2003 | Style: 302723-013 Retired.

Speedroom_4_05.jpg

WHITE/ICE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2003 | Style: 302723-101 Retired.

BLACK/CHILI RED-WHITE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2003 | Style: 302723-014 Retired.

CHROME/WHITE-BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR R9 2003 | Style: 302723-022 Retired.

Speedroom_4_06.jpg

SHOCK ORANGE/WHITE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2002 | Style: 302723-811 Retired.

CHROME/CYBER-BLACK
MERCURIAL VAPOR R9 2002 | Style: 302723-001 Retired.

MEDIUM GREY/CHILE RED-WHITE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2002 | Style: 302723-011 Retired.

In 2002, Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima
debuted the silver chrome, black and volt
Mercurial Vapor R9 – our first ever
sub-200 gram boot.

Speedroom_4_07.jpg

OBSIDIAN/UNIVERSITY BLUE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2002 | Style: 302723-411 Retired.

CINDER/MAIZE
MERCURIAL VAPOR 2002 | Style: 302723-297 Retired.

BLACK/HYPER BLUE-SILVER
AIR ZOOM MERCURIAL VT 2001 | Style: 114019-004 Retired.

Speedroom_4_08.jpg

BLACK/COPPER
AIR ZOOM MERCURIAL VT 2001 | Style: 117401-021 Retired.

SILVER/BLACK
MATCH MERCURIAL R9 2000 | Style: 117348-007 Retired.

COPPER/BLACK
MATCH MERCURIAL R9 2000 | Style: 117348-801 Retired.

The 2000 Nike Match Mercurial was part
of Nike’s Alpha Project, a series of
cross-category footwear.

Speedroom_4_09.jpg

BLACK/CHROME
MATCH MERCURIAL 2000 | Style: 117354-001 Retired.

BLACK/BLUE
MATCH MERCURIAL 2000 | Style: 117354-401 Retired.

SILVER/VARSITY ROYAL-MAIZE
MERCURIAL 2.1 R9 2000 | Style: 117298-074 Retired.

Speedroom_4_10.jpg

BLACK/COMET RED
MERCURIAL 2.1 2000 | Style: 117298-022 Retired.

BLACK/WHITE
MERCURIAL R9 1999 | Style: 117314-001 Retired.

BLACK/VARSITY ROYAL
MERCURIAL 2 1999 | Style: 117298-021 Retired.

Speedroom_4_11.jpg

BLACK/HYPER BLUE
MERCURIAL 1998 | Style: 117214-412 Retired.

SILVER/VARSITY ROYAL-MAIZE
MERCURIAL R9 1998 | Style: 117214-071 Retired.

BLACK/COMET RED
MERCURIAL 1998 | Style: 117214-012 Retired.

In 1998, the first ever Nike Mercurial announced
itself to the watching world. Worn by Brazilian
fenomeno Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima on
football's greatest stage, it was a moment that
changed the game forever.

Speedroom_4_12.jpg
