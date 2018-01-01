KNIT FOR LEBRON When Petrie and his team showed LeBron an early iteration of Flyknit,

LeBron loved it. But the 117.9-kilogramme powerhouse wasn't convinced it

would hold up. He needed something stronger. So Nike's Knit Innovation

team set to work knitting the material in a completely different way. The team

wanted LeBron to feel locked down, but also be able to move freely and react

when he needed to. The result: BattleKnit. "We were able to engineer the

protection, stretch and performance specifications we wanted for each area of

the shoe", Petrie says. "It's an all-in-one package".