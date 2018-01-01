ADDED TO CART
NIKE FREE Nike's pursuit of natural motion dates back to the concept of a
"second skin for the foot". Decades later, the Nike Free was introduced.

Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P2_Desktop.jpg

THAT BAREFOOT FEELING It feels good to run free, unburdened by shoes or socks, connecting with the ground, inciting your senses with
texture and temperature. That feeling fuels the concept of natural motion—and Nike's mission to create shoes
that place an athlete closer to the ground, more in tune with one's body and innate physical abilities.

Find the latest Nike Free Innovations for your every sport and lifestyle need.

NIKE FREE FOR RUNNING Dual-density foam offers plush cushioning and
flexibility in all directions.

NIKE FREE FOR TRAINING The perfect combination of comfort and
support for a smooth feel.

NIKE FREE FOR STYLE Expand and contract with every stride for
a natural feel underfoot.

THE BIRTH OF NIKE FREE Nike Free expanded what a shoe can do for the foot—and changed the way midsoles are made.

BAREFOOT STRENGTH On a trip to Stanford University in 2001, a group that included Tobie Hatfield (a
Nike designer, and brother of Tinker) observed coach Vin Lananna's running team
training barefoot on the grass of the university's golf course. Lananna shared
his speculation that barefoot training strengthened the runners' feet—thereby
improving performance. The insight catalysed Nike Free.

BAREFOOT ANALYSIS Using advanced sports science technologies such as pressure mapping and
motion capture, researchers at the Nike Sport Research Lab were able to
analyse the biomechanics of the toes, ankles, knees and hips as athletes ran
barefoot on grass. This information provided the scientific basis for designers as
they set out to design the first Nike Free.

See how Nike products adapt to and enable astonishing athletic feats.

