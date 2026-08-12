Summer clothes for women: tackle the heat with confidence
When the warm weather arrives, take full advantage in our lightweight and breathable women's summer apparel. Whether you're training outside or beating the heat at the gym, we've got workout wear for almost any challenge. Explore airy clothing that gives you a breezy feel, no matter how high the temperature gets. Plus, with a wide range of colours and shapes, you'll find something to suit you.
Warm-weather ready
The smart materials in our summer clothes for women are designed to keep you playing your best—even in balmy weather. Soft textures and lightweight fabrics give you a barely-there feel, so there's nothing weighing you down. We engineer our materials with stretch as standard to ensure you can bend, twist and lunge in all directions. Want added support? Our compressive styles hug your muscles to guard against injury, as well as making sure your sportswear stays in place as you move. Meanwhile, flat-lock seams work to prevent irritation on your skin, so you can train for longer.
Technology that keeps you cool
Ready to work up a sweat? Thanks to clever Nike Dri-FIT technology, you'll stay cool and dry no matter how intense things get. This innovative material works to draw moisture away from your skin and disperse it across the fabric. From there, it can evaporate faster, so you stay comfortable. We take this to the max with Nike Dri-FIT ADV, levelling the system up with the most in-depth athlete insights and sport science research. We're talking body-mapped engineering, innovative construction and functional design features—all tailored to give you the best experience.
Breathable cuts
You can move freely in our women's summer clothes thanks to styles and shapes specially crafted for warm conditions. Think sleeveless vests, airy shorts and cropped T-shirts. Loose fits allow air to circulate naturally for a comfy feel, while stretchy waistbands and drawcords help you get the perfect fit. In changeable weather, zip-up hoodies are easy to throw on or off as needed. You'll also find feather-light mid-layers with long sleeves that protect your skin from the sun.
Styles for all challenges
No matter what the season holds, our women's summer clothing is ready for it. For high-intensity workouts, we've got supportive sports bras with moulded cups and adjustable straps. Heading to the yoga studio? Browse soft leggings ideal for helping you find inner peace. When the football pitch calls, you can rep your favourite team in a matching strip with swatch-perfect colours and an embroidered crest. The iconic Nike Swoosh appears across our collection, providing a premium pop.
Our next challenge
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose women's summer apparel with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.