Padded sports bras: train in comfort
At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to train with confidence. That's why we design our padded sports bras to hold everything in place, so you can stay secure and comfortable. Expect breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that draw away sweat so it can dry quickly, as well as ultra-stretchy fibres that move with you. Plus, smoothing cups give a neat look beneath your workout apparel.
Support with shaping
On the hunt for a padded sports bra that gives you extra support and a sleek silhouette? Our moulded-cup sports bras have you covered. Specially shaped inserts deliver coverage you can rely on, while smooth bonded seams create a comfortable feel against your skin. Meanwhile, slender straps offer support without adding unwanted bulk. We've even got sports bras with removable padding, so you can opt for a lighter feel when you want it.
Confidence to move
Because different sports place different demands on your body, we create our women's padded sports bras in a range of support options. With minimalist styles and stretchy fabrics, our light-support bras are a perfect choice for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates. For activities like cycling, hiking or weight training, a padded sports bra with medium support delivers all-round control. Heading out for a challenging run? Choose styles with high support to reduce bounce and protect your back. And when the temperature rises, look out for options with mesh panels in high-heat areas that increase ventilation where you need it.
Sports bras for pregnancy
When you're expecting, a well-fitting bra is essential to give your changing body the support it needs. That's why our padded maternity sports bras are made with extra stretchy materials. This allows them to accommodate your changing shape, while still delivering effective control and protection as you train. If you're breastfeeding, look for sports bras with discreet layers to make access simple, and moisture-wicking fibres that help you stay fresh and comfortable. Plus, sports bras with non-removable padding ensure everything stays in place, so you can focus on smashing your goals.
Padded performance
Because your sports apparel should look great and work hard, our sports bras with built-in padding come in a selection of cuts and shades to suit your preference. You'll find zip-front, pull-on and adjustable designs that make it easy to customise your fit. You'll also find a range of silhouettes, including bandeau, vest and racerback options. When it comes to prints and colourways, look out for bright hues that make a statement, or choose a striking print for maximum impact. Prefer to keep things simple? Choose neutral shades that work with everything. You'll also find the Nike Swoosh printed on straps and bands—an iconic badge of quality.
Safeguard our future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a women's padded sports bra with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.