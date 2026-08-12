Women's high top shoes and trainers: chase down your goals
FWhether you're playing ball or kicking back, our high top trainers for women will keep you comfortable. They're designed to fit snugly around your ankle for a secure, locked-in feel that gives extra protection for your joints. Underneath, you'll find plush cushioned insoles for lasting comfort, and grippy outsoles that help you stay grounded. Look out for specially engineered pairs that suit the needs of your chosen sport. Or you can shop street-ready designs to get you ready for wherever the day takes you.
Freedom to move
We make our women's high top trainers in a selection of upper styles to match your needs. Look out for flexible, stretchy materials that allow a full and natural range of movement. As you start to warm up, breathable fabrics promote air circulation around your feet. That helps you shed excess heat fast and stay focused for longer. Heading out in changeable conditions? Go for pairs with water-resistant finishes and durable membranes that help keep you dry and protected.
The support you deserve
You're a runner. A footballer. A golfer. However you like to test yourself, pushing your limits puts unique demands on your muscles and joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the energy of your movement, then snap back into place. That gives you a springy feel underfoot and propels you into the next beat. We also make our women's high top shoes with plush foam cushioning through the inner sole. It soaks up the impact of each stride, jump and landing. That helps prevent fatigue and reduces your risk of injury.
Put in your best shift
From after-work training sessions to must-win fixtures, our women's high tops for footballers help you perform at your peak. Thoughtfully engineered strike zones with textured finishes give you superior control over the ball. That helps you achieve accurate passes and unstoppable shots on goal. Meanwhile, our selection of stud designs gives you the traction you need, whatever surface you're playing on. You can choose deep grips that bite into the turf, or opt for lower profiles for stability and confidence on AstroTurf. Shop our assortment of sock-boot and lace-up options to find your perfect fit.
Hone your golf game
When you're heading out on the links, choose high top trainers for women from our golfing range. Spiked outsoles provide the perfect grounding for powerful swings and accurate putts. For underfoot cushioning, you'll find Air Zoom units in lowered positions that combine excellent energy return with improved stability throughout your shot. At the collar, plush padding holds everything securely in place.
Looking to the future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike high top shoes for women with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.