Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Dance
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Women's Dance Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Dance
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      Nike Air
      Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €74.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      €59.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      €79.99
      Jordan Sport Tunnel
      Jordan Sport Tunnel Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Tunnel
      Women's Trousers
      €114.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Nike Air
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      €84.99
      Nike Bliss Luxe
      Nike Bliss Luxe Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Bliss Luxe
      Women's Training Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      €79.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Nike Air
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      €74.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings (Plus Size)
      €64.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      €94.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
      €99.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      €94.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential Collection
      Nike Sportswear Essential Collection Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential Collection
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings