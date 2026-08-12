White sweatshirts and hoodies: a layering essential
Stay cool and comfortable in a white sweatshirt from our range that makes every move more comfortable. Think midweight designs crafted from brushed fleece. These feel soft on the inside and smooth on the outside for cosy all-day wear. You get all of the warmth with none of the bulk. Looking for an option with extra breathability? French terry options are up to the challenge. Smooth on the outside with unbrushed loops on the inside, these pieces blend the softness of fleece with an airy cotton-like feel.
Stay ready for unexpected showers in white hoodies with a double-layer hood. You'll also find slouchy oversized shapes that make layering simple. Look out for white hoodies with dropped shoulders and spacious armholes for maximum freedom. We've also got standard-fit options that are relaxed through the body. Want to adjust your fit? Opt styles featuring braided drawcords. Roomy pouch pockets give you plenty of space for stashing your essentials. Meanwhile, a ribbed finish on the cuffs, collar and hem helps you lock in warmth.
Searching for a white-coloured sweatshirt you can wear to the gym? Choose from options made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever technology moves sweat away from the surface of your skin, so that it evaporates faster. Whether you're warming up or cooling down, these layers will keep you fresh and comfortable. If you're training in colder conditions, reach for our Therma-FIT apparel. These help manage your body's natural heat to ensure you stay cosy when the temperature drops.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a white sweatshirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.