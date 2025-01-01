Whether you're tackling an early morning run or nailing your next trick on the skateboard, our range of slip-on shoes is for you. Made to get you out the door quickly, these pairs let you keep your full concentration on your athletic goals.
Look out for slip-on trainers featuring Nike EasyOn technology, which lets you put your pair on hands-free. These shoes have a flexible heel that collapses when you step in and then snaps back into place. Find designs with our quick-and-easy toggle innovation, which uses a pull-and-release closure instead of laces. Simply tighten to your preferred fit with one hand. We haven't compromised on any of our other comfort features—think lightweight engineered mesh uppers for a breathable, cool ride. Plus, plush foam midsoles help cushion every stride.
Everyone needs some downtime between training sessions. That's why you'll spot comfortable slides in our range of slip-on shoes. Ventilation holes aid airflow, allowing feet to breathe. Meanwhile, our ReactX technology in the upper and midsole encases your feet in soft, responsive comfort foam. It can be slippery down by the pool, so you can count on grippy outsoles for reliable traction. We've got plenty of laceless shoes in our junior sizes, too. Hook-and-loop straps and collapsible heels mean even the youngest kids can be booted up and out of the house in no time. For toddlers, check out stretchy bootie designs for a snug fit and heel straps to help pull the shoes on.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose slip-on shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.