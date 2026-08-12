Older Kids Back to School

(327)
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
69,99 €
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
64,99 €
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
19,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
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Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
17,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
13,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
109,99 €
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
54,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' (Boys') Top
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
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Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
29,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
37,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
29,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
37,99 €
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
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Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
84,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
54,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
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Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
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Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Indoor/Court High-Top Football Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Turf High-Top Football Shoes
79,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
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Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
34,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Club 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
59,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
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Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
79,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Jordan Court Connect Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €