  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Shoes
    3. /
  3. Pegasus

Men's Pegasus Running Shoes

Men
Pegasus
+ More
+ More
Nike Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail GORE-TEX
Nike Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail GORE-TEX Men's Trail Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail GORE-TEX
Men's Trail Running Shoe
€150
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Men's Running Shoe
€185
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Men's Running Shoe
€180
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail GORE-TEX
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail GORE-TEX Trail Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail GORE-TEX
Trail Running Shoe
€104.97
€150
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Men's Running Shoe
€180
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shield Low By You
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shield Low By You Custom Men's Running Shoe
Nike By You
Customise
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shield Low By You
Custom Men's Running Shoe
€210
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 By You
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 By You Custom Men's Running Shoe
Nike By You
Customise
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 By You
Custom Men's Running Shoe
€140
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield By You
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield By You Custom Men's Running Shoe
Nike By You
Customise
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield By You
Custom Men's Running Shoe
€150
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 SE
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 SE Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 SE
Men's Running Shoe
€180
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Shield By You
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Shield By You Custom Men's Running Shoe
Nike By You
Customise
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Shield By You
Custom Men's Running Shoe
€220
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 A.I.R. Cody Hudson
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 A.I.R. Cody Hudson Men's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 A.I.R. Cody Hudson
Men's Running Shoe
€120
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Men's Running Shoe
€120
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36
Men's Running Shoe
€120
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase Men's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase
Men's Running Shoe
€83.97
€120
Nike Pegasus 36 Trail
Nike Pegasus 36 Trail Men's Trail Running Shoe
Nike Pegasus 36 Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoe
€90.97
€130
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield Men's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shield
Men's Running Shoe
€90.97
€130
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Shield
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Shield Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Shield
Men's Running Shoe
€139.97
€200
Nike Pegasus 36 FlyEase (Extra Wide)
Nike Pegasus 36 FlyEase (Extra Wide) Men's Running Shoe
Nike Pegasus 36 FlyEase (Extra Wide)
Men's Running Shoe
€83.97
€120
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail Men's Trail Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail
Men's Trail Running Shoe
€90.97
€130
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase Men's Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase
Men's Running Shoe
€83.97
€120
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2
Men's Running Shoe
€125.97
€180
Nike Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo
Nike Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo Men's Running Shoe
Nike Zoom Pegasus 35 Turbo
Men's Running Shoe
€125.97
€180

Men's Nike Pegasus

Pick up the pace during your next run with Nike men’s Pegasus running shoes. Pegasus provides the perfect fit and fast feel to keep you focused on your speed. The great traction makes them suitable for all running conditions and terrain. The Zoom Air technology in the heel and forefoot make the shoe feel light and responsive without having to sacrifice support. That cushion and support helps every transition be a smooth one. Pair your shoes with Nike’s running clothes and gear for a new look for the next run. Check out all running shoes or additional Zoom styles including Zoom Vomero, Zoom Elite, Zoom Odyssey and Zoom Structure.