Men's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Gender 
(1)
Men
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
34% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Men's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
50% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Shoes
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Shoes
50% off
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Men's Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Men's Shoes
50% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Dn
Shoes
50% off
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Shoes
50% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike Air Max Plus Utility
Nike Air Max Plus Utility Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Utility
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
45% off
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Skate Shoe
40% off
Nike Academy Winter Warrior
Nike Academy Winter Warrior Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Winter Warrior
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
50% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
50% off
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Men's Road Running Shoes
40% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
50% off
Nike Big Low
Nike Big Low Men's Shoes
Nike Big Low
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike Air Max
Nike Air Max Men's Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max
Men's Woven Trousers
40% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
50% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
40% off

Cyber Monday deals for men from Nike 2025: iconic style for less

However you like to move, our Cyber Monday men's collection is ready to go. Whether you're looking for a breathable top for hot yoga or a heat-locking jacket to keep you cosy on the touchline, we've got you covered. Expect sleek apparel made to support your every lunge, leap and lift. Various colours and styles make it easy to find something to suit your workout wardrobe. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our picks—bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, innovative details make sure you stay comfortable from the first rep to the last. We're talking flat seams and breathable fabrics that let you focus on the challenge ahead.


Getting ready to sweat? Shop apparel from our men's Cyber Monday deals crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The clever material works to wick moisture away from your skin so that it can evaporate faster, leaving you comfortable as you train. In warm conditions, look out for styles with air holes and ventilation in key areas, so air can circulate around your body. When the temperature drops, just pull on a layer featuring our Therma-FIT technology—it traps your natural body heat to keep you cosy without excess bulk.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose clothing and accessories from our Cyber Monday men's edit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.