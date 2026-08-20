Chelsea hoodies & jumpers: show your colours
Wherever and however you support you team, our Chelsea hoodies and sweatshirts help you feel closer to the match-day action. Each piece is made in the team's iconic colourways, with detailing inspired by the latest season's graphics and designs. Look out for the iconic crest that gives your football top its essential stamp of authenticity.
Layer up
Heading off to the training ground or warming up on the sidelines? To keep your muscles match-ready, staying warm is crucial. That's why our Chelsea hooded sweatshirts provide effective insulation to lock in heat. You'll find engineered fabrics in lightweight-but-durable weaves, so you stay snug while still having plenty of freedom to move. Meanwhile, brushback finishes are gentle and cosy to wear. Go for zip-front styles that make it easy to wrap up and strip down as needed. Or opt for pullover designs that make for idea top layer.
Cold-weather workouts
From early-morning runs to after-work training sessions and outdoor adventures, you need layering pieces that work with your body. Our Chelsea jumpers in French terry-style fabrics provide effective insulation that's perfect for wrapping up. And when you start to warm up, our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat from your skin. It works by moving moisture to the surface of the clothing, so it can dry quickly. That means you'll stay fresh and comfortable for longer, so you can concentrate on your performance.
Support the next generation
We know young sports players everywhere love to channel their heroes as they train. Our range of Chelsea hoodies includes kid-sized options for future superstars. They'll find soft, insulating fabrics so they feel comfortable and protected throughout warm-ups and cooldowns. Plus, movement in every direction is easy thanks to easy silhouettes that are built for action. Choose pieces with practical pockets—ideal for keeping their hands snug as they're waiting to get started—and they'll be all set to tackle the challenge.
Small details, big difference
Because fine margins matter when it comes to great performance, we design our Chelsea F.C. hoodies with attention to every detail. Ribbed fabric at the wrists and waistband holds everything in place when you start to move. Meanwhile, our hoods come with adjustable drawcords, so you can find your perfect fit. Plus, super-stretchy materials flex with you when you're on the move. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Look out for zipped pockets, so you can keep your valuables safe.
A more sustainable future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Want to join us? Look for Chelsea hoodies with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.