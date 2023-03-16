Skip to main content
        Baby Boy Clothing

        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
        €64.99
        Liverpool F.C. Strike
        Liverpool F.C. Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
        Liverpool F.C. Strike
        Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
        Brasil 2022/23 Home
        Brasil 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
        Sustainable Materials
        Brasil 2022/23 Home
        Baby/Toddler Football Kit
        €59.99
        Nike
        Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Trousers Set
        Nike
        Baby (12–24M) Crew and Trousers Set
        €39.99
        Nike Sportswear
        Nike Sportswear Baby (12–24M) Tracksuit Set
        Nike Sportswear
        Baby (12–24M) Tracksuit Set
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
        Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        €64.99
        Jordan
        Jordan Baby (12–24M) Jumpman Sustainable Trousers Set
        Jordan
        Baby (12–24M) Jumpman Sustainable Trousers Set
        €39.99
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
        €79.99
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike
        Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        €64.99
        Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
        Liverpool F.C. Strike Away Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Liverpool F.C. Strike Away
        Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
        F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
        Sustainable Materials
        F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
        Baby & Toddler Football Kit
        Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home
        Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
        Sustainable Materials
        Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Home
        Baby Football Kit
        Nike
        Nike Younger Kids' JDI T-Shirt
        Nike
        Younger Kids' JDI T-Shirt
        €16
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
        Paris Saint-Germain Strike
        Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
        €64.99
        Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Third
        Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Third Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
        Sustainable Materials
        Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Third
        Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
        Nike
        Nike Toddler Crew and Trousers Set
        Nike
        Toddler Crew and Trousers Set
        €44.99
        Jordan
        Jordan Baby (12–24M) Flight Remix Box Set
        Jordan
        Baby (12–24M) Flight Remix Box Set
        €32.99
        Jordan Checked Bodysuit, Hat and Booties Box Set
        Jordan Checked Bodysuit, Hat and Booties Box Set Baby Set
        Jordan Checked Bodysuit, Hat and Booties Box Set
        Baby Set
        €32.99
        Jordan All-Over Print Bodysuit, Hat and Booties Box Set
        Jordan All-Over Print Bodysuit, Hat and Booties Box Set Baby Set
        Jordan All-Over Print Bodysuit, Hat and Booties Box Set
        Baby Set
        €32.99
        Nike KSA 3-Piece Box Set
        Nike KSA 3-Piece Box Set Baby (3–6M) Set
        Nike KSA 3-Piece Box Set
        Baby (3–6M) Set
        €29.99
        Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Away
        Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
        Sustainable Materials
        Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Away
        Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
        Nike
        Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
        Nike
        Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
        €32.99
        Jordan
        Jordan Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts Set
        Jordan
        Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts Set
        Nike Air
        Nike Air Toddler Tracksuit
        Nike Air
        Toddler Tracksuit
        €54.99
        Baby Boys' Clothes Are Ready to Take on Any Adventure

        Get your baby boy ready for his busy day of crawling, walking and playing with Nike baby boy clothes. Comfortable and durable, these baby boys’ tops, trousers and shorts are designed to move with your little athlete’s busy lifestyle. Select from Nike “All Action” 3-piece baby bodysuit sets to Nike Tech Fleece apparel. Motivate your budding football fan for game day with his favourite team’s full uniform consisting of socks, jersey and shorts. Be ready to photograph those action shots. Accessorise all your baby boys sport looks with socks, hats and equipment. Be sure to explore more colours, designs and styles from the full Nike baby boy collection.

        Coordinate your toddler's clothing with baby boy’s shoes or sandals. Baby boy shoes are ideal for those little ones transitioning from crawling to walking. Discover the newest designs and colours of baby boy shoes to find a pair that will match your baby boy's style. Feeling creative? Customise a new pair of boys’ trainers with Nike By You to go with his new baby boys' clothing. Shop the entire Nike baby collection to find the latest selection of styles for boys and girls.