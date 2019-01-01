THE NIKE APP IS HERE

Nike Metcon

    Nike Metcon

    Metcon 5

    Know Your Strength

    Unshakeable stability. Ground-gripping traction. The new Metcon 5 raises the bar, with updates that make a real difference in the gym.

    Nike Metcon 5

    New Cushioning 

    Go from heavy lifts to burpees with tuned cushioning that’s firm in back and dynamic in front.

    New Traction 

    Tackle sled pushes and agility drills with ridged traction that grips the floor with each step.

    New Heel

    A wider, diamond-shaped heel enhances Metcon’s already-legendary stability.

    What the Fittest Man On Earth Says

    We dropped in on four-time world Crossfit champion Mat Fraser to get his take on the newest edition of his all-time favorite shoe.

    Metcon Flyknit

    The Fast One
    The foot-hugging Metcon Flyknit 3 loves to lift—but it's also ready to run.

    Best For
    Weightlifting, high-intensity training, short runs and boot camps.

    Which Metcon is Right for You? 

    Metcon 5

    The Strong One
    For stability and power, there's no defeating the workhorse Metcon 5.

    Best For
    Weightlifting, high-intensity training, rope climbs and sled pulls.

    Free x Metcon

    The Flexible One
    The Nike Free x Metcon 2 combines flexibility with stability for the modern pace of high-intensity training.

    Best For
    High-intensity training, short runs, boot camps and strength training.

