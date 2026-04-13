England Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Joggers

Yoni834533243
I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
England Tech Fleece
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Yoni834533243
I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.
georges616954792
Top quality and highly recommend it.
England Tech Fleece